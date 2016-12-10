Louisville teens link with Pulse Nightclub shooting survivor for new song

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Louisville teenagers have teamed up with a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting and an Orlando MC to release a new project addressing serious issues young people deal with.

Singer Iliana Eve and rapper L'Shai, both 14 years old, are featured on the song, Lost Souls, along with hip-hop artist Nitty Scott and Pulse shooting victim Patience Carter.

Iliana Eve's chorus of losing love lends a softer tone to the song as it wraps around grittier lyrics from L'Shai and Scott about critical topics, including police shootings, guns in schools, the presidential election and other current events.

Carter wraps up the piece with a spoken word reflection of her experience inside Pulse during the shooting and the emotions that have followed in the six months since the tragedy.

Producer Jonathan Hay, also from Louisville, orchestrated the collaboration with the artists. Sean Dean, Mike Smith and DJ Hannahbella also worked on the project.

The song was released on Billboard's website on Thursday. It is already receiving quite a buzz from other major media outlets, such as BET and Fox.

