Tolling on Kennedy, Lincoln, Lewis & Clark Bridges underway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tolling on the Kennedy, Lincoln and East End Bridges began at 4 a.m. Friday.

RiverLink is an all-electronic tolling system, with no toll booths, no coin machines, no lines and no stopping. Tolls will range from $2 to $12.

The Sherman Minton Bridge and the Clark Memorial Bridge will not be tolled in connection with the project.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to open RiverLink accounts and get transponders. Drivers with transponders will pay the lowest tolls. A prepaid account must be set up before getting a transponder.

Opening a RiverLink Account

Drivers can open a personal account online at RiverLink.com, by phone at 855-RIV-LINK (748-5465), or in person at one of two RiverLink customer service centers, the Nia Center and the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Jeffersonville. Customer service centers are located at 400 East Main Street in Louisville and 103 Quartermaster Court in Jeffersonville. They are open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

A personal account can include up to four vehicles. A minimum balance of $20 is required to open the account.

The minimum balance to open a commercial account is $20 per vehicle. Calling a customer service representative at 855-RIV-LINK (748-5465) is the fastest and easiest way for a business to open an account.

Choice of Transponders

A RiverLink local transponder is free of charge. Each registered vehicle would get one. The small sticker adheres to the inside of the windshield, is non-transferable and will work only on local tolled bridges. Drivers who choose a RiverLink local transponder will receive it when setting up their account, either in person or in the mail.

A RiverLink E-ZPass transponder costs $15 per transponder. It is mounted to the inside of the windshield, is portable from vehicle to vehicle registered to a single account and works in all 16 states where E-ZPass transponders are used. Click here to find out where E-ZPass is used.

