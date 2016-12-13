42,000 room nights already booked at unfinished Omni Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A huge project that's changing the Louisville skyline is taking shape. Twelve stories of Omni Louisville Hotel have been built.



More than 600 rooms will make up the now construction site, at 400 South 2nd Street downtown. Some room will have a king-size bed and walk-in shower, while others will have two queen-size beds and a bath and shower.



The designs for each room are influenced directly from the architecture, industry, culture and hospitality of the city, including some touches based on the color of bourbon.

>> VIDEO: A virtual tour of Omni Louisville

The color scheme, deep amber and ice hues, reference bourbon and water. The carpet color was created by scanning 17 different bottles of bourbon, to create the perfect amber and cream tones to mimic splashes of the wildly popular spirit.



The nightstands and valet chest are made from dark wood, curved lines and metal strapping details which are influenced by Kentucky's oak bourbon barrels. Customer drawer pulls on the nightstands and valet chest are hand-engraved with "18," a reference to the year the Omni Louisville is expected open, followed by "Louisville 1778," the year the city was founded.

The floor lamp shape in each room is influenced by the Louisville Slugger baseball bat.



Each bed linen motif is inspired by the steel trusses of the Ohio River bridges, which are only a few blocks from the hotel site.



Each room is equipped with a bar cabinet with copper accents, a nod to traditional copper stills for distilling bourbon. Inside the cabinets, the hotel has provided five different bourbons, glassware and a Keurig coffee machine.



All of the bathrooms have an arched mirror inspired by the historic arches in Louisville's iconic buildings, including the iron building facades of Whiskey Row.

Decorated art can be found in each room, to reflect the city's history, specifically buildings and businesses near the property. The double Queen guest room bath includes a framed canvas depicting a vintage typewriter influenced by the

Louisville Typewrite Company, which once stood on the Omni site.



The hotel says two stories will continue to be built each month until all 30 stories are complete. The project is providing more than 700 construction jobs, and nearly 300 permanent jobs.



The hotel is on track for a 2018 opening. So far, the hotel has booked 42,000 room night through 2023. It will be the tallest hotel in the city, as well as the third tallest building overall along Louisville's skyline.



