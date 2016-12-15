Brown-Forman sponsors Uber discount to prevent drunk driving

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In an effort to keep the streets safe this holiday season, Brown-Forman is teaming up with local transportation companies to keep drunk drivers off of the roads.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Brown-Forman has helped offer safe rides home through its Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Holding out of state drivers accountable for paying tolls

+ UofL gives embattled administrator $1.15M to go

+ Local market shares love with assisted living facility

On Thursday, Brown-Forman kicked off the campaign, along with speakers from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, Volunteers of America, Louisville Metro Police Department. Kentucky State Police, Uber and City Scoot are on board with the effort.



Brown-Forman is sponsoring a $20 discount for legal drinking age consumers with ride booking companies Uber (for first-time users only) and City Scoot from December 15, 2016, through January 1, 2017, with the promotional code SAFERIDEKY.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.