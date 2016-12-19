LIST: Local venues celebrating New Year's Eve

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Searching for a great place to celebrate on New Year's Eve? Here's a list of some places where you can ring in 2017 around WAVE Country.

+ New Year's Eve at Fourth Street Live! will feature live music, confetti cannons, a balloon drop, party favors and Louisville's only ball drop. Tickets include access to all six bars and nightclubs, an all-inclusive premium drink package from 9 p.m. to midnight, and complimentary midnight champagne toast and post-midnight food voucher. For tickets click here.

+ Decca: The restaurant is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration complete with a three-course prix fixe menu at $85 per person. Reservations are required in advance.

+ The English Grill: Head over to the Brown Hotel for an elegant meal. Choose between a three-course dinner at 5:30 p.m. or a five-course dinner at 8:30 p.m.

+ The Levee at the River House will host a special New Year's Eve Party featuring the band Radiotronic. The party lasts from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Radiotronic will perform hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s. Admission includes all-you-can-drink well and call liquors, house wines, and domestic beers as well as a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $125 per person plus tax and gratuity and can be purchased by calling 502-897-5000 or emailing sales@riverhouselou.com.

+ LouVino is offering a prix fixe four-course dinner with specially chosen wine pairings.

+ Doc Crow's Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar will serve special holiday cocktails with signature smokehouse dishes. Reservations are available from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

+ Bristol Bar & Grille: The downtown location will be offering its popular Pappy New Year. While enjoying some Pappy Van Winkle bourbon, guests can enjoy improv comedy shows, a Kentucky Shakespeare performance of Midsummer Night's Dream, and even an open mic night as a part of the Lou Year's Eve celebration. At the Jeffersonville restaurant, take a trip around the world with food from Italy, France, South Africa and Hungary.

+ Lou Year's Eve is the grand finale to Louisville's holiday celebrations. From 2 p.m. to midnight, Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic and open to bicycle and foot traffic only. Tickets for adults cost $8-$10 and $5 for children, and the event is free for children under 5. Special VIP tickets for $175 are available; they provide access to the VIP lounge at the Kentucky Center for the Arts with a cash bar and free food, with a wonderful view of the Lou Year's Eve Main Stage and largest Kentucky Disco Ball countdown to midnight.

+ Gerstle's is getting started early on Saturday, offering breakfast specials during the UofL and UK bowl games that start at 11 a.m., and then the UofL-IU basketball game that tips off at 12:30 p.m. Drink specials are also on the menu until 7 p.m. Bourbon Straits then takes the Gerstle's stage at 9 p.m. and plays until what the bar calls its now-famous midnight Champagne toast. Click here for details.

+ 8Up Elevated Drinkery encourages patrons to "End one year and start another enjoying the best view in the 'Ville!" The popular downtown spot for local pretties has a $20 cover for non-hotel guests, which provides one drink coupon and a complimentary Chandon toast at midnight with a balloon drop. Featuring DJs Alex Bell & Sam Sneed will play until 2 a.m.

+ Corbett's Restaurant will ring in the New Year with a five-course dinner for $100 per person.

+ Equus & Jack’s Lounge is offering a menu that includes prime beef medallion and Canadian rock lobster tail. Dinner reservations can be made for either 6 p.m. or 8 p.m.

+ Lola, Butchertown Grocery's upstairs bar, will ring in 2017 with a New Year's Eve party featuring live music and a champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 6 p.m. Butchertown Grocery will offer a four-course prix fixe dinner with optional wine pairings starting at 9 p.m.

+ Dance your way into 2017 at Galaxie, which is hosting a Silent Disco on New Year's Eve. The free party starts at 11 p.m.

+ Family-friendly fun is on tap for New Year's Eve at Paoli Peaks. The celebration lasts from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Paoli Peaks is offering plenty of night time skiing and music on the slopes. At midnight, they will ring in the New Year with fireworks, noise makers and sparkling grape juice.

+ 21c Louisville Museum Hotel is hosting a New Year's Eve Party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Head to the Atrium Gallery for a bash featuring DJ Matt Coxx with dancing, live performances and libations. Tickets to the party are $59 per person and include two cocktails and a party favor.

+ The Galt House is hosting two New Year's Eve parties: "Neon New Year's Eve" is an 80s-themed dance party hosted by live band "Bueller" and "DJ Havok." Meanwhile, "Blackout Affair New Year's Eve" is a dress-to-impress event hosted by live band "Encore" & "DJ Empty Beats."

+ Explore the science of the New Year with Kentucky Science Center: The celebration takes place Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 502-561-6100 or 800-591-2203.

+ On New Year's Day, enjoy a family-friendly pajama party at Noosh Nosh Lounge in flannel pants, robes, and slippers from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while enjoying signature breakfast and lunch dishes. There will be awards for the most creative PJ's and all who wear pajamas will have a chance to win prizes.

