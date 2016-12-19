WAVE Country Champion: Woman uses home to save animals in need

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News aims to bring you a balanced look at the news. Part of that includes bringing you stories that help you appreciate where you live and the people who are your neighbors.



That's why we are bringing you WAVE Country Champions. Our new champion is a woman who is saving animals one by one in the Russell neighborhood.



Dixie Corcoran owns two houses on the same block. She lives in one. The other is used as a shelter of sorts for cats she has rescued from the neighborhood.



"I am for the animals. They can't speak. But I speak for them,” Dixie Corcoran said.



Miss Dixie, as she's called, has been rescuing cats in the neighborhood for several years. She separates the cats based on hair length and personality. She also has a rotation of litter boxes throughout the house. Her Mother suggested they start saving the cats.



"My mother saw the kitten out there and he had been hit and she had a fit. So she said we can't let this happen. Let's bring them in and find good homes for them,” Dixie said.



Her mother died two years ago. But Dixie has continued. She spends every penny making sure the cats are spayed or neutered and their medical needs met.

Sarah Daniel, a fellow animal lover who is frequently in the neighborhood because of her job as a nurse, helps by providing litter and food.



"She's just a shelter and not by choice and really out of necessity because tired of burying them. She's a hero,” Daniel, of Pit Bulls of St. Francis, said.



Dixie doesn’t want to keep the cats. Her hope is that they go to good homes. She is offering the cats free to good homes.



Taking care of the cats has gotten more difficult in the last couple of months. That’s because Dixie's heart has been broken.



Her grandson, Brandon Corcoran Jordan, was murdered on Halloween.



"He was going to the store to get a soft drink. And when he was coming back a boy ran out from the alley and shot him in the back,” Dixie said.



Police have not made any arrests for his murder.



Dixie hopes that people open their hearts and home to one or more cats, as she has done for so many.



Dixie also has a $5,000 vet bill.

If you would like to help her or adopt a cat, go to the Facebook page “Pit Bulls of St. Francis.”

You can also donate to a GoFundMe account for Dixie by clicking here.



