Snoop sports Lamar Jackson jersey as he rocks The Palace Theatre

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Snoop Dogg is well-known for his love of football. From his long-standing fandom of the Pittsburgh Steelers, to founding his own youth league in California, the Doggfather is no stranger to the gridiron.

That passion and Louisville's latest symbol of pride were front and center at Snoop's concert Monday night when he hit the stage at The Palace Theatre wearing a red Lamar Jackson jersey.

With number 8 sprawled across his chest, Snoop brought the house down with his classic hits from the past two decades.

And LJ definitely took notice. The Heisman Trophy winner posted a photo from the concert on Instagram with the caption, "Salute @snoopdogg 100 100."

So next time Snoop is seen throwing his Long Beach "L" up, everyone in the 502 will know he's also repping #L1C4.

