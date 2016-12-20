Louisville rental properties site up and running - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville rental properties site up and running

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A registry of Louisville rental properties is now up and running.

Under a new ordinance passed by the Metro Council in September, landlords must register their properties online by March 1.

The registry must include current contact information for the landlord as a way to increase accountability.

Anyone who fails to register by the deadline could face a fee of up to $100 per day per housing unit.

To register a property or for more information, click here.

