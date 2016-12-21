UofL football official was notified of shooting on Heisman night, report says

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville's director of football operations was notified about the shooting that involved two of the team's players hours after Lamar Jackson won the school's first-ever Heisman Trophy.

Andy Wagner, who has been the team's director of football operations since 2014, was notified of the incident after two players were shot on Dec. 11, according to UofL's response to a WAVE 3 News open-records request Wednesday.

Ten days later, neither the athletic department nor the university has confirmed that Cards linebackers James Hearns and Henry Famurewa were shot, even though WAVE 3 News and other outlets have confirmed independently that they were the victims -- along with a third person, a 20-year-old woman.

Too, Hearns and Famurewa shared updates on their conditions from their hospital beds days later, even posting photos and expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and support.

Also in UofL's response was a copy of the UofL police department's "significant activity report," which detailed the incident at The Retreat, the off-campus housing complex where the altercation took place just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 11, about five hours after Jackson hoisted his Heisman trophy in New York.

An LMPD detective stated "a pushing, shoving match started, then it went outside with a fight ensuing with someone having a gun. Suspects apparently fled from the area," the report said.

One suspect description was given in the report -- a black man, about 6-foot-2 with a large build, black clothes and a dark complexion, with his hair in dreadlocks.

No arrests have been made.

