UofL tops rival Kentucky in thrilling Battle of the Bluegrass

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Analysts, schmanlysts.

Many were projecting a Kentucky defeat of instate rival Louisville, but the Cards claimed the Battle of the Bluegrass with a 73-70 win at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday night.

The nationally televised game was billed as a matchup featuring UofL's stingy defense and UK's potent offense. Athletes vs. athletes, only the blue jerseys were supposed to be a little too much for the team in red.

The first half brought a pace perhaps favoring UK, which held a 40-39 lead at the break, but the Cards were able to slow things down just a bit in the second half. Former Ballard star Quentin Snider led all scorers with 22 points, on 10-of-19 shooting, to fuel his first win over UK in three tries. He also contributed six rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes.

De'Aaron Fox paced the visitors with 21 points, but fellow freshman Malik Monk, fresh off his 47-point outburst in a thrilling win over North Carolina on Saturday, couldn't continue his hot shooting. Monk finished with 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting, making just one of nine three-point field goal attempts.

"Obviously, we're delighted with the victory," UofL coach Rick Pitino said. "It's been awhile since we've beaten them. The crowd was electric, great, and just when you see college basketball like that with these great games -- North Carolina-Kentucky and us -- it's just great for our game."

Louisville snapped Kentucky's four-game winning streak in the series, and won for only the second time in 10 meetings.

"On the 21st of December, we're not good enough to go in an opponent's court, that's a top 10 team and win, we're not," UK coach John Calipari said. "They're better than us right now, on Dec. 21st, and that's what we wanted to see."

No. 10 UofL improved to 11-1 with its best win of the season. Sixth-ranked Kentucky fell to 10-2 in a tough pre-conference slate that has included wins over North Carolina and Michigan State and a loss to UCLA.

UK is off for eight days and begins SEC play at Ole Miss on Dec. 29. Louisville welcomes No. 12 Virginia on Dec. 28 in the ACC opener for both teams.

