Ex-cop pleads guilty to cash thefts from UPS packages

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Police Department detective has pleaded guilty to federal charges of theft.

Appearing in United States District Court today, Kyle Willett waived an indictment by the grand jury and told Magistrate Judge Dave Whalin that he is guilty a single felony count. Brian Butler, Willett's attorney, said from the beginning his client has admitted guilt to the FBI of stealing more than $74,000.

Willett said he stole the interstate shipment of money while working at UPS Worldport at Louisville International Airport as part of a drug interdiction unit. Federal prosecutors said from January through August of this year, Willett would identify packages that he thought contained cash. He would them take the packages to his car and open them, taking the contents. Prosecutors said Willett took at total of $74,745.99.

Butler said the cash was meant for drug dealers in California.

When asked if the money was returned right away, Butler said, "The money was returned. Once he was apprehended by the FBI, he immediately acknowledged his wrongdoing, apologized and took them to where he kept the money."

Sentencing is scheduled for April 19. Willett could face as much as 10 years, but Butler believes Willett will likely get six to 12 months, the low end of punishment.

Butler said despite his crime Willett was an extremely accomplished detective. He apologizes to LMPD and the community for what he did.

When the investigation began in September, Willett was relieved of his police powers and placed on administrative leave. An LMPD spokesman said Willett retired from the department in October.

A second officer, who was previously identified by LMPD as Thomas Barth, was investigated in connection with the thefts. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky said no one else will be charged in the case.

