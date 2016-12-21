SDF wraps up renovations in time for holiday travel

An instructional assistant at a JCPS special needs school has been suspended indefinitely.More >>
An instructional assistant at a JCPS special needs school has been suspended indefinitely.More >>
The shooting was reported near the intersection of 28th and Magazine streets at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported near the intersection of 28th and Magazine streets at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Area Kroger stores and the Louisville Metro Police Department are teaming up to give back this holiday season. .More >>
Area Kroger stores and the Louisville Metro Police Department are teaming up to give back this holiday season. .More >>
New development coming to the former home of a Louisville institution.More >>
New development coming to the former home of a Louisville institution.More >>
Bourbon, craft beer and fine wine are a failproof solution when someone on your list has everything, or let's be honest, when you're running out of time.More >>
Bourbon, craft beer and fine wine are a failproof solution when someone on your list has everything, or let's be honest, when you're running out of time.More >>