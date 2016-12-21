SDF wraps up renovations in time for holiday travel

Week by week, travelers witnessed changes to the airport. Now, it's safe to say most of the construction clutter is gone. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Louisville International Airport is wrapping up the final pieces of a renovation project just in time for most holiday travelers to enjoy.

Week by week, travelers witnessed changes to the airport. Now, it's safe to say most of the construction clutter is gone.



With four new escalators, 185,000 square feet of public space, new floors and carpet, the renovated welcoming area lights up almost as bright as the faces moving in and out.



Hannah Ellis spent Wednesday morning waiting on her boyfriend to arrive from Connecticut. Their long distance relationship keeps her frequent flyer miles busy and the new airport restaurants keep her happy.

“Last time I was here it was just the TSA a bunch of construction, so we have a Today Show store and a Comfy Cow now and that’s really exciting,” she said.



Books & Bourbon, Comfy Cow, Starbucks and KFC - all newly completed restaurants meant to instantly welcome travelers with Louisville's rich heritage.



Approximately 3.4 million faces walk through this airport each year.



The Wang family helps make up that number as they travel in from Las Vegas to visit family in Elizabethtown.



“Every moment with them is important. We don't know when it is going to happen again,”



Embracing their military lifestyle, Timmy and Krissy Wang enjoy traveling.



Even more so with their daughters, Kathryn and Hazel, who are accustomed to airplanes too.



“She's a frequent flyer. She flies back home to Arkansas a lot. She's got miles,” Krissy Wang said.



While many visitors will wait around in the new lobby, there's a lot more to experience past the terminal.

A $9.3 million investment will be added by to the existing renovation, to include seven more restaurants and four additional shops.



All construction is set to be complete by early 2017.

For those planning to travel during the Christmas rush, airport officials encourage an early arrival, at least one and a half to two hours before your purchased flight.



