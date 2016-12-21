1 shot, killed in Russell neighborhood as LMPD looks to hire retirees

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 28th and Magazine streets at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Wednesday was a cold night for another homicide in the Russell neighborhood.

According to Louisville Metro police, a call came in about a shooting at Elliot Avenue and 28th Street just before 7 p.m. An ambulance, officers and detectives all rush to the scene, but there was no victim there.

The victim was around the corner at 28th Street and Plymouth Avenue. A witness said she saw him park his truck, get out and collapse.

The city has seen a 45 percent increase in homicides this year over 2015. LMPD can't seem to get more officers patrolling quick enough.

"We'll bring back as many as we can," Lt. Colonel Robert Schroeder said just hours before the fatal shooting Wednesday.

LMPD is planning to bring back retired officers to get them back on the streets fast.

"Some of them we've brought back already have been sergeants, they've come from units with a lot of experience like robbery or homicide," Schroeder said.

The Colonel said it takes roughly a year for a recruit to be fully trained and on their own. The retirees will be back on the job within just a couple of weeks after paperwork and a background check. They hope the more experienced officers can show the young guys the ropes and how to navigate, deal with and help prevent deadly scenes like the one back on 28th Street.

The officers must have retired within the last seven years.

They will be part of the 150 officers the department has already budgeted for. Schroeder explained the retired officers will continue to receive their state pensions as well as their salary from LMPD.

The department hired 17 retirees last September. This time, they hope to take back as many as they can, Schroeder said. The retirees could be patrolling the street as early as February. They will be offered year to year contracts, per state law.

Meanwhile, back on 28th Street homicide detectives searched for clues.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

