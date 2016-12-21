Muslim group spreads Christmas cheer at daycare

All 45 of the children at the center will get a gift thanks to the effort. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One WAVE Country group spent Wednesday giving gifts to spread Christmas cheer.

The group Muslim Americans for Compassion delivered gifts for infants and young children at Cherish Forever Child Development Center on Algonquin Parkway.



The volunteers involved said they want to help their neighbors and eliminate negative stigma about the Muslim community.

They said they respect those of other faiths even though they don't celebrate Christmas.

Sikander Chowhan, with Muslim Americans for Compassion, said, “If it were us who were in our homes, you know, in other countries in Muslim majority countries, you know, we know our brothers and sisters of different faiths would help us in the same way.”



All 45 of the children at the center will get a gift thanks to the effort.

