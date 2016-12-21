Christmas magic comes to St. Matthews porch

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Driving through a Louisville neighborhood, you might spot some familiar faces from the North Pole.



For a few hours a night Santa and Mrs. Claus can be found on a porch in St. Matthews. They are hoping to add a little Christmas magic to the area.

If you ask kids who live nearby they will tell you they have the coolest neighbors ever.



“I like knowing that Santa is my neighbor,” one neighborhood kid said.



Santa and Mrs. Claus, also known as Karl and Judy Andre, have set on their porch for the last four years, so some of these kids are repeat customers.

Karl Andre only needed two things for the gig.

“I told my wife, if we get a front porch and I have a beard, then I'll consider it,” he said.



He couldn't be happier that he did. Seeing the children’s wide eyes make it worth while.



Some are more hesitant of the pair in red. Others charging right ahead to get in some precious time with the big guy before Christmas.

Elf Nicole leads the path to Santa and Mrs. Claus, using some Christmas Magic so Santa knows each child's name.



Even as the temperature drops the kids keep coming. Some request a gift, candy cane or even a song.



It's Christmas magic for each child that stops by Sherrin Avenue. But it's something Judy and Karl feel too.

“I had a little boy run in the middle of the yard and he just leaped in my arms and said ‘Santa I love you,’” Karl Andre said. “It's the magic of Christmas.”

