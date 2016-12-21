Mother allegedly bit baby in front of police

GARRARD COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A mother was arrested after she allegedly abused her baby in front of police.

Officers in Garrard County said Miranda Caudill, 26, jumped out a moving car and into a stranger's vehicle, with her nine-month-old in her hands.

Deputies said when they tried to reach for the baby, Caudill squeezed the infant so hard he almost went unconscious and then bit him.



Caudill is charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a minor. Police said her mental state is in question.

