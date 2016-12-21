Pic-Pac to close Portland store - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Pic-Pac to close Portland store

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Pic-Pac has not set a closing date, but some of the shelves are already empty. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Pic-Pac has not set a closing date, but some of the shelves are already empty. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Pic-Pac co-owner Matt Reasor (Source: WAVE 3 News) Pic-Pac co-owner Matt Reasor (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Portland Business Association vice president John Owen (Source: WAVE 3 News) Portland Business Association vice president John Owen (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A West Louisville grocery store is preparing to close its doors after 34 years in business.

Pic-Pac on West Market Street has seen a slump in sales and the owners said they have not been able to keep up with the upgrades the building needs. So when a company approached them about buying it the owners made the tough decision to close.

Pic-Pac co-owner Matt Reasor said, “It's a hard pill to swallow when you have to sit there and tell them look it’s not adding up and we're gonna have to make a change. There's just not a whole lot you can do and it makes you sick to your stomach.”

Portland Business Association vice president John Owen said, “We think it’s a tremendous loss, with many elderly, many folks without automobiles, you know it’s going to be a hardship to go to Portland Avenue or to go to Broadway to a grocery.”

The Portland Business Association said a Family Dollar is planning to move in.

Pic-Pac has not set a closing date, but some of the shelves are already empty.

The owner said Kroger and Save-A-Lot have called and offered to hire the employees who will soon be out of a job.

