Suspect in shooting of 15-year-old arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A convicted felon has been charged with a shooting a teen while the two were playing.

Trea A. Sims, 20, of Louisville, was arrested December 19 by Louisville Metro police after the car he was in was stopped at S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Taylorsville Road.

The shooting happened December 15. A warrant says Sims and the victim, a 15-year-old girl, were play-arguing and calling each other names when Sims pulled out a handgun and fired a shot.

The teen was shot in the left ear and grazed on the back of the neck.

Sims has also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon. Police said a gun was found under the rear of the drivers seat in front of where Sims was sitting.

Officers originally stopped the car because it matched the description of a vehicle wanted for a number of snatch-and-grab thefts from convenience stores.

