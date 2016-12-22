Robbery suspect wore 'Nightmare Before Christmas' hat, victim says

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD officers arrested a robbery suspect after his alleged victim gave them a specific description of what he was wearing, right down to his toboggan.

Miles Courtney Thomas, 26, was arrested Wednesday, a day after he struck a woman in the eye with a blunt object before robbing her, according to his arrest report.

The woman said she was standing at a bus stop on 4th Street when she was robbed.

The next day, the woman told police she saw Thomas again, and a short time later, police found near the intersection of 3rd and Breckinridge streets, wearing the same purple "Nightmare Before Christmas" hat, the report said.

Police said they found the victim's phone, credit cards and ID, adding that Thomas eventually confessed to the crime.

He's now charged with first-degree robbery.

