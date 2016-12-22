Police: Supermarket robbery suspect confessed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The person wanted for the armed robbery of a grocery store has been taken into custody and police say he confessed to the crime.

Michael L. Myers, 29, of Louisville, is charged with one count of robbery. He was arrested shortly after Noon December 21.

Louisville Metro police say 36 hours earlier Myers held up the Aldi supermarket at 5109 Dixie Highway. Myers grabbed a person at the register, waved a knife and demanded the cash, according to LMPD.

Detectives said that during a recorded interview Myers admitted to committing the robbery.

Myers is being held on a $10,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.

