Man killed in Russell neighborhood shooting identified

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 28th and Magazine streets at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Authorities have released the name of a man who died after being shot last night.

DeWayne Logan, 50, died in the emergency room at University of Louisville Hospital about 35 minutes after the shooting was reported.

PREVIOUS STORY

Around 6:15 p.m., Louisville Metro police were called to 28th Street and Elliott Avenue in the Russell neighborhood but did not find a victim. Logan was found a short time later at 28th and Plymouth Alley inside his pickup truck.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 574-LMPD (574-5673).

