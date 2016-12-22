Local retailers expect last minute shoppers to keep them busy

Local merchants still have some options for last minute shoppers. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Time is almost up for online Christmas shopping, but local merchants still have some options for last minute shoppers.

As UPS reports delivering more than 30 million packages a day, Thursday was the last day to ship all UPS next day air packages to arrive before Christmas. Meanwhile, cash registers are ringing around WAVE Country as local stores are taking advantage of the weekend holiday that has many folks working during the week, turning them into frenzied last minute shoppers.

Bourbon, craft beer and fine wine are a failproof solution when someone on your list has everything, or let's be honest, when you're running out of time.

"People can bounce in here and spend between $20 and 100 bucks and cover one person or five people," said Gordon "Gordo" Jackson, the owner of Old Town in the Highlands.

Old Town plans on being packed the next couple of days and nights, it's their busiest time of the year.

Being locally owned gives customers a little something extra too, not only guaranteeing familiar brands like Copper and Kings, but they also offer a few exclusives to customers like their own barrel picks that they've tried.

Jackson said, "Single barrel whiskeys that are unique to this store."

Besides bourbon, craft cocktails are big this year. They are offering plenty of unusual ingredients, bitters and liqueurs from around the world so gift givers really can't go wrong.

"It's the gift that never gets returned, I think," Jackson laughed.



A few miles away in Butchertown, it's also hard to go wrong with chocolate.

"Our hot cocoa has been up there on the hot sellers," said Tara Coogler, of Cellar Door Chocolates, "but what's been flying off the shelves are these whisks!"

From sea salt, to Mexican chocolate and cinnamon flavors, the whisks of Cellar Door Chocolate go right into hot milk to make a mean and delicious gift. Let's not forget their signature dark chocolate covered caramels and chocolate covered Oreos.

Coogler said of last minute shoppers, "So, if you have that secret Santa that you don't know what to get for, chocolate is a great answer to that question."

A final no fail? A Taste of Kentucky probably has it.

A Taste of Kentucky's Lisa Whidden said, "Our food products are wonderful."

From bourbon balls to bourbon jam and honey, Derby Pie and every possible sauce barbecue lovers could want, if it's a unique gift you need this is the place.

Whidden said, "When you go out of town you really want to show off where you're from and we've got great products for that."



