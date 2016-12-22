Man arrested for attacking landlord with hammer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police say a dispute over rent money caused a Louisville man to attack his landlord with a hammer.

Larry Griffin, 55, is facing assault charges.

According to LMPD, Griffin's landlord was trying to collect $59 in back rent, when Griffin grabbed a hammer and beat the landlord in the head and back.

The landlord was seriously hurt and needed staples in his back.

