What goes when Baxter-Broadway corridor grows? What's already a Highlands premium

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Framework is already up on Highland Flats, the $27 million apartment development that once was home to the all-girls Mercy Academy on East Broadway.

The 195 studio, one-and two-bedroom units will target well-paid millennials and well-heeled Boomer empty-nesters, spokesman Jon Wood, of Ohio-based Edwards Communities told WAVE 3 News.

The showplace, however, is rising from the rubble of the iconic Phoenix Hill Tavern. Its razing will create The Baxter, a $52 million retail and residential anchor for East Broadway and Baxter Avenue, with 281 mostly loft-style apartments. Its exterior will be brick, affecting a vintage look.

"Our model for the units themselves will be our Hayden Lofts in Tuttle Creek (Dublin, a Columbus suburb), " Wood said.

The company's website displays units with wood-look final flooring, ten-foot Florida-style ceilings, a swimming pool, in-house gym and glass-front walk-in showers. Wood didn't reveal The Baxter's rent range, but Hayden Lofts offers a one-bedroom, one-bath for $1001 monthly, up to a two-bedroom with den for $1379.

"Overall, it's great news for the neighborhood," Karen Morrison, director of cross-street neighbor Gilda's Club Louisville said. "The only downside is the negative impact of the ability of our members to park."

Gilda's Club, named for the late comedienne Gilda Radner, is a refuge for children and adults with cancer. Louisville has one of the larger affiliates, serving more than 200 clients weekly with programs ranging from meals to Zumba classes.

"We've got 18 to 24 months of construction we think," Morrison said. "So we're gonna have a short-term crisis and possibly a longer term crisis if they aren't able to accommodate our parking."

Highland Flats residents will use the parking garage that adjoined Mercy Academy. The Baxter will have a new parking structure on-site.

Phoenix Hill Tavern had leased space to Gilda's Club behind Roppel's Radiator. Those spaces will disappear, now that Roppel's has sold to Edwards Communities and will move to a site off of Blankenbaker Parkway in January

"We're gonna be down to 24 spots behind us, which is really not enough, " Morrison said. "Only about a quarter of what we need."

She's inquiring about shuttle-vans. Leasing space farther down Baxter Avenue. Some programs already are off-site.

"Edwards empathizes," Morrison said. "We may have access to their parking. They don't know yet--they don't know who their vendors are going to be and what their needs are going to be."

"We have a lot of flexibility with our space," Wood said. "Maybe a new concept for a Louisville restaurateur. Maybe a national franchise that Louisville hasn't seen before. We're not ready to name names yet."

Gilda's Club Louisville looks more like a large, comfortable home than a medical facility, by design.

"We've invested far more in the renovation than in the building itself," Morrison said. "Our proximity to the hospitals, being on a bus line and a freeway. We have an ideal location here, so if we were forced to move, we want to stay as close to here as possible."

