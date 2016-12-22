Former Cornbread Mafia leader arrested in Canada

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – After an eight year fugitive investigation, the former leader of the Cornbread Mafia was taken into custody in Canada.

John “Johnny” Robert Boone was arrested on Thursday in a small town outside of Montreal, Canada, according to the United States Marshal Service.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Boone on Oct. 8, 2008 for charges of manufacturing and possession with intent to manufacture and distribute marijuana.

According to the U.S. Marshals, those charges came after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration located more than 2,000 marijuana plants on Boone’s farm in Springfield, Kentucky.

Boone had been on the run for eight years and faces life in prison.

He is currently being detained in Canada and is awaiting extradition to the U.S.

