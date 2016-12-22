Free construction, manufacturing job training available

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Free job training classes to prepare people for jobs fields including construction and manufacturing will soon be available.

Louisville Metro government is promoting the free job training classes to help escape a life of crime and enter a trade.

The courses will last from two to seven weeks and take place at the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center.



The orientation and class times are posted below:

Kentuckiana Builds orientations and classes:

Orientation: Thurs., Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m. at Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway

Orientation: Thurs., Jan. 5, 10 a.m. at Louisville Urban League

Jan. 23 – evening class begins at Nia Center, 2900 W. Broadway

Feb. 6 – daytime class begins at Nia Center

M-TEC manufacturing classes in 2017:

Jan. 3 – 13 at the NIA Center, 2900 W. Broadway

Feb. 13 – 24 at the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center, 160 Rochester Drive

March 6 – 17 at the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center

CPT manufacturing classes in 2017:

Feb. 3 at the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center

March 6 – 31 at the NIA Center

May 1 – 26 at the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center

For more information or to enroll in either training program, call 276-9711, extension 4001.

