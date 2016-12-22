Georgia's Beamer Latest Fined in Wakey Leaks Scandal

AP-FBC--Wake Forest-Investigation-Beamer

Georgia fines Shane Beamer $25K for role in Wake scandal

Eds: APNewsNow. Will be updated.



ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Georgia has fined assistant coach Shane Beamer $25,000 for accepting leaked game plan information two years ago while at Virginia Tech from a former Wake Forest assistant coach who has been fired from his job as a radio analyst.



In a statement issued by Georgia Thursday, Beamer said then-Wake Forest assistant Tommy Elrod called him the night before the game in 2014 with "a few plays that he said Wake Forest might run."



Beamer - the son of retired Hokies coach Frank Beamer - says he did not share the plays with anyone and didn't the information in the game, won 6-3 by the Demon Deacons in double overtime.



The younger Beamer says he "made a serious mistake in judgment by accepting the information and failing to notify" Virginia Tech officials.



___



More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/22/2016 4:52:23 PM (GMT -5:00)