Kroger, LMPD team up to give back

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Area Kroger stores and the Louisville Metro Police Department are teaming up to give back this holiday season.

Some very deserving senior citizens were given gift cards to Kroger to help put food on the table just in time for the holidays.

"We've got to help our citizens," Officer Roger Collins said. "it goes with quality of life. whether its arresting a violent criminal, and making the quality of life better ...or its helping people with their holiday Christmas shopping, all that together advances the quality of life for the citizens of our community and anything that we can do to make that better, we're gonna work out butts off to do it."

Officer Collins, who works in the 1st division, says his Major came up with this idea as a different way to give back to the community they serve this holiday season.

