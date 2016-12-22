JCPS assistant suspended after allegations of mistreating special needs students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A staff member at a special needs school in Louisville has been suspended indefinitely. According to documents obtained by WAVE 3 News, that staff member's termination has also been recommended.

Rebecca Pevlor is a special-needs instructional assistant at Churchill Park School.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM-

+ Former Cornbread Mafia leader arrested in Canada

+ Man arrested for attacking landlord with hammer

+ Portfolio Manager: UofL Foundation's spending unsustainable

Other staff members say in August she poured a soda over a student because the student was drinking her soda. And that she dumped another student into the floor several times for sitting in her seat.

Both students are non-verbal. The documents show that Pevlor claimed the soda spilled when she pulled it from the student, and the child who his the floor did so on purpose when she gently rocked the chair.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.