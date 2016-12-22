Local Hispanic leaders react to viral racist rant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The mall rant a Louisville woman unleashed on two Hispanic shoppers has more than 7 million views. On Thursday, leaders in the local Hispanic community say the video is hurtful and unfortunately not surprising. For Jose Donis, a publisher at the Spanish newspaper Al Dia en America, seeing two Seeing two Hispanic women berated and insulted in public feels very personal.

“This is a part of the situation that we are living through today, and that made me wonder where am I actually living" Donis said. "Do people actually hate me and don't want me here?"

Donis is a part of Louisville's immigr ant population, a group that comprises nearly five percent of the city.

“You never expect that it is going to be in your neighborhood or in your city,” Donis said.

The video taken at JCPenney in Jefferson Mall has shocked millions over social media but Donis says the hateful words do not surprise him.

"It is more common than people might think," Donis said.

Donis immigrated to the area from Guatemala almost 20 years ago, and says overall the community is welcoming but that does not mean he has not experienced treatment seen in the video.

“Today with social media and technology that we have that is why we are seeing more of this,” Donis said.

Father David Sanchez at St. Joseph Church says the discrimination he has felt dates back as far as two decades

“The words of hurt have been present in my own personal experience when I did my basic training in Fort Knox 22 years ago," Sanchez said. "I lived that. I heard that language.”

After watching the video, Donis says the woman in the video might have more in common with the two other Hispanic women than she thinks.

“Just as everyone else we work very hard we pay taxes we raise families it just like everyone else,” Donis said.

On Thursday evening a Jefferson Mall representative says the Mall is attempting to identify all three women in the video.

