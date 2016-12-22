UofL, Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting reach deal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Our partners with the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting have reached a deal in a lawsuit it filed against the UofL Foundation.

Under the settlement, the Foundation has handed over documents that the center sued to get ethics and disclosure forms, along with payroll and financial documents and pay $15,000 in legal fees.

The state attorney general's office had ruled several times that the Foundation violated open records laws by refusing to release them.

