Dogs in need of quick adoption after pipe bursts at Kentucky Humane Society

As the clock counts down until Christmas the Kentucky Humane Society will waive fees for dogs over 40 pounds. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

A pipe in the shelter's sprinkler system burst and flooded kennels for large dogs at the shelter. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It's a nightmare before Christmas for the Kentucky Humane Society.

>> VIDEO: Watch Kasey Cunningham's report

A pipe in the shelter's sprinkler system burst and flooded kennels for large dogs at the shelter.

“So we have had to evacuate 11 dogs from our main facility,” Kentucky Humane Society PR and marketing director Andrea Blair said.

The kennel space for large dogs is now filled with water, drywall and debris.

While the damage will be expensive Blair said, “What's really disappointing about this is all the dogs were not going to be able to save.”

The dogs are being sheltered at Feeders Supply, but those stores close on Christmas day. So the dogs have to come back to the KHS shelter by Christmas Eve.

“Right now we just don't have enough space for everybody because of all the damage,” Blair said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Generous Walmart customer pays off 26 layaway accounts

+ Christmas magic comes to St. Matthews porch

+ This week's adorable, adoptable pets from KHS

There's where the community can help. As the clock counts down until Christmas the Kentucky Humane Society will waive fees for dogs over 40 pounds.

“It would mean a lot to us this Christmas and to our animals,” Blair said.

The Kentucky Humane Society is accepting donations to help with repairs. If you would like the help click here.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.