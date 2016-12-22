Former UofL player surprises patients at Norton Children's Hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There's no place like home for Christmas. Most everyone can relate to that sentiment. But, for those who don't have that luxury a former University of Louisville basketball star hoped to help brighten their spirits.



Luke Hancock, part of Louisville's NCAA Champion team in 2013 and named the most outstanding player of the NCAA Final Four, make surprise stops throughout Norton Children’s Hospital on Thursday.



He's helping hand out some 1,000 toys collected through Kyle's Korner for Kids, a non profit organization founded by Kyle Kuric, to fulfill lives of kids with life threatening diseases or without much stability.



“Since he's still playing and he's overseas, I'm just helping out. I'm a fill-in,” he said.



One-by-one, Hancock surprised patients and families with gifts and high spirits.

“When you get to walk in and see the kids light up, it makes it all worth it. It is pretty fantastic,” he said.



Nine years old and a proud UofL fan, Alexa Hughes, has been in and out of Norton Children's Hospital since the first week of November.



“She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. It's stage 4. We found out November 9 and our lives changed within an hour. We've got three kids, two boys and she's in the middle,” Alexa’s father said. “For Luke to walk in and having watched him for so many years in Louisville, it brightens our day and it brightens her day.”



Cancer is a disease that's changed Hancock's life as well. His father died from cancer after the 2013 championship.



“Going through that struggle was hard on my family and me and I want to try to ease that for anyone I can. This is something I'm passionate about and something I will support for as long as I can,” he said.



Kyle's Korner collected more than 1,600 toys for kids in WAVE Country this Christmas.



