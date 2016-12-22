Louisville baseball ranked No. 11 in preseason poll

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville baseball program once again looks like a contender to get to the College World Series in Omaha. Tuesday, the Collegiate Baseball Preseason poll came out and ranked Louisville 11th in the nation.

UofL is the only program in the country to advance to an NCAA Super Regional in each of the last four seasons.

The Cardinals are returning several key players, including three All-Americans and 19 letterwinners. Brendan McKay returns following a strong 2016 campaign in which he finished with a 12-4 record, 2.30 ERA and 128 strikeouts. McKay produced at the plate too, racking up a .333 batting average, six home runs and 41 RBI.

Other key returning Cards include Junior RHP Kade McClure, Devin Hairston and senior RHP and captain Jake Sparger.

Perhaps the most impressive part about the Cardinal's preseason ranking, it extends an important streak. With the newest poll out, Louisville baseball has now remained ranked in at least on major national poll every week since the release of the 2012 preseason rankings.

The program has also been ranked in a national preseason poll every year since 2008.

