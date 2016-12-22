Linkin' Bridge music video calls for peace

The video was shot at several locations around Louisville. (Source: Linkin' Bridge's Facebook page)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Local acapella group Linkin’ Bridge has released a new music video calling for peace, as Louisville's most violent year in history comes to close.

The video was shot at several locations around Louisville including Beecher Terrace and various homicide memorials.



Since reaching fame on America's Got Talent Linkin’ Bridge has become a voice against violence in Louisville.

