Single mom receives new car for free

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In memory of his own mother, the owner of a local auto repair shop gave a single mom today a free car.

Ron Singletary of Singletary Automotive presented the gift through Mom's Closet Resource Center.

He takes a dependable used car, does all the maintenance on it and helps get a mom down the road. He also includes a twelve month total car warranty.

Erin Jarrett is a single mother attending classes. She had been driving a 14-year-old pickup that started only sometimes.

This is Singletary's third time giving a car to a mother in need.

