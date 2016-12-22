Santa brings smiles to Wayside Christian Mission

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Santa made an early stop Thursday at the Wayside Christian Mission.

His sleigh was loaded up with presents for all the children staying at the shelter.



Homelessness is challenging at any time, but especially during the holidays.

Wayside Christian Mission program director Mark Miller said, “It can bring a lot of sadness for families who feel like they're not providing for their children. And to have something like this helps them feel like other families, helps the kids feel like other kids. They'll have something to hold and go back to school and know they got something just like other kids.”



The holiday party was made possible by the folks at Freddie's Bar, which is located a block away from Hotel Louisville.



In addition to the toys, Freddie's also donated blankets and hygiene items.

