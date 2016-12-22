From prosperity to despair: A neighborhood's history before its violent present

The same block now marked by death was very much alive in the 50s and 60s. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In just a few blocks in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood, around the area of 28th and Dumesnil streets, four people have been shot, two of them fatally in the last two weeks.

"It could be one of my Christmas presents, that's how much I wish it could stop," Kenny Henderson said. "Everyday, everyday I wish it could go back to the way it was."

He means the way it was back 40 years when Henderson and his siblings were kids, living in the same house on Dumesnil and 28th.

"I mean it was beautiful," he said. "You had shopping malls, you had the lady that sold the fruit. You had the lady who sold the candy."

"That store right there was AMP," his older brother, who goes by Mr. Henderson, said.

In fact, the same block now marked by death was very much alive in the 50s and 60s.

"A neighborhood movie, a variety store, a hardware store, an appliance store," Louisville Historian and former Metro Councilman Tom Owen listed.

Owen lived in the neighborhood when he was young.

He said a long list of factors are to blame for the area's deterioration, like a loss in manufacturing jobs, disinvestment and scars from looting and riots in the late 1960s, and middle class flight. Another problem is that the old buildings are very expensive to maintain.

"All of this led to an increasing concentrations of poverty and challenges that went with it," Owen said.

Along Dumesnil, between 26th and Hemlock streets, there have been at least 10 shootings or stabbings and eight reports of gunfire in the last year, according to city records.

"It's a different generation. It makes me feel bad," Mr. Henderson said.

"Even the grass is different now," Kenny said.

Despite the violence, the Hendersons are hopeful. They pointed to a banner on a building across the street from their house. A new laundromat is moving in.

"It's going to bring business back. They're going to see that this is really the heart of Louisville," Kenny said. "My mom can't wait."

