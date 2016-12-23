Fire starts in Jeffersontown business

The fire was reported at Bowling's Nursery, located in the 10000 block of Electron Drive, at 12:14 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Firefighters worked to put out flames after a fire started at a Jeffersontown business.

The fire was reported at Bowling's Nursery, located in the 10000 block of Electron Drive, at 12:14 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

Crews from the Jeffersontown Fire Department, Jeffersontown Police Department and Louisville Metro EMS arrived three minutes later and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building.

No injuries have been reported.

Roadways around the building were shut down to allow for fire equipment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

