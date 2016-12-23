Simpsonville native appointed as Shelby County judge - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Simpsonville native appointed as Shelby County judge

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Danny R. Ison will replace Judge/Executive Rob Rothenburger who has been elected to the state House of Representatives. (Source: Guthrie/Mayes) Danny R. Ison will replace Judge/Executive Rob Rothenburger who has been elected to the state House of Representatives. (Source: Guthrie/Mayes)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  Governor Matt Bevin has filled a soon to be vacant judge seat. 

On Friday, Governor Bevin announced that Danny R. Ison has been appointed as County Judge/Executive of Shelby County. Ison, a Simpsonville native, will replace Judge/Executive Rob Rothenburger who has been elected to the state House of Representatives.

Ison is a senior consultant with Kentucky public relations firm Guthrie/Mayes. While with Guthrie/Mayes, Ison worked on projects such as London-based Diageo PLC's location of the $115 million Bulleit Distillery in Shelby County.  

Ison attended Bellarmine and Virginia Commonwealth Universities and is a veteran of the United States Air Force. 

Ison will take office on January 1st. 

