Gold Krugerrand dropped into Louisville Salvation Army kettle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When employees of The Salvation Army were counting the money from Thursday's Red kettle campaign, they discovered that someone had dropped in a gold coin worth more than $1,100.

The Gold Krugerrand was dropped into a kettle at the Walmart at Bashford Manor.

Major Roy Williams of The Salvation Army Louisville Command said the generous donation will help.

"With just two days to go in our campaign and still about $3,500 short of where we were a year ago at this time, this was welcome news," said Williams in a news release announcing the finding of the coin. "Finding the gold coin really underscores the generosity of this great community and it reaffirms that folks continue to support our mission after 133 years in Louisville; it’s truly a blessing so close to Christmas."

The Red Kettle campaign, now in 126th year, wraps up at 2 p.m. Christmas Eve. The hope is to raise $475,000. The money will be used to support programs and services operated by The Salvation Army.

