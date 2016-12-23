Metro Public Works offers post-holiday electronics drop-off service

Free post-holiday electronics drop-off service will be available at the Waste Reduction Center on Meriwether Avenue. (Source: Louisville Metro Government)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Instead of letting old electronics sit in the garage, Louisville Metro Public Works encourages giving them a new life.

Free post-holiday electronics drop-off service will be available at the Waste Reduction Center on Meriwether Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 7th, 14th, and 21st.

The drop-off service is in addition to the regular year-round electronics recycling program.

To find out more about Louisville's electronics recycling programs visit louisvilleky.gov.

