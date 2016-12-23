Couple loses home in Shively fire

After a fire destroyed their home, a Seymour, Indiana family will still have Christmas thanks to support from the community.More >>
After a fire destroyed their home, a Seymour, Indiana family will still have Christmas thanks to support from the community.More >>
By 7 p.m. Friday the rain was already trying to dampen the spirits of last minute shoppers. But it was no match. People were still out at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass getting those last minute gifts.More >>
By 7 p.m. Friday the rain was already trying to dampen the spirits of last minute shoppers. But it was no match. People were still out at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass getting those last minute gifts.More >>
The board chair said it would take a complete salary redesign to ultimately put $60 million into the classroom.More >>
The board chair said it would take a complete salary redesign to ultimately put $60 million into the classroom.More >>
According to MetroSafe, an apartment building on Crums Lane caught fire around 11 a.m. on Friday.More >>
According to MetroSafe, an apartment building on Crums Lane caught fire around 11 a.m. on Friday.More >>
WAVE 3 News talks to several people with ties to the Cornbread Mafia in the wake of John Robert Boone's arrest.More >>
WAVE 3 News talks to several people with ties to the Cornbread Mafia in the wake of John Robert Boone's arrest.More >>