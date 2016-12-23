Couple loses home in Shively fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Flames destroyed an apartment near Shively just hours before Christmas Eve leaving a family homeless.

The fire was reported at the Bradford Pointe apartment complex off Crums Lane around 11 a.m.



Video shot from Air 3 showed an aerial view of three fire trucks battling a fire in the apartment complex. On the ground, you can see the ashes and destruction left behind.



“They lost everything, they lost everything that they own,” Vera Smith said.



Smith’s son, Jeffery Smith, and daughter-in-law, Tondalia Rice, live at the apartment that was destroyed. The couple was not hurt in the fire and neither were any other residents.

Louisville Fire and Rescue Captain Sal Melendez said there were a few other units with smoke damage and as of Friday afternoon the department was still investigating the cause of the fire.



“Worst had happen to me. Death is worse than this but as long as I got my babies everything is all right,” Smith said.



Melendez said there were 23 firefighters on the scene who put out the flames in 10 minutes. But it took a few hours to clean up after the flames destroyed the apartment unit and everything inside, including Christmas gifts.



“Those are material things, you can see it's material it fades away. As long as I have my son and my daughter-in-law I am fine. I am taking them home with me,” Smith said.



Smith said while her son and daughter-in-law sort through the devastation they can stay with her but all the loss is a lot for one woman to deal with.



“God is a provider and he will provide for those kids,” Smith said.



Jonova Rice is Tondalia Rice’s sister. She lives next door to the destroyed unit and was at the scene of the fire Friday afternoon. She said if you would like to help her family after losing all their belongings contact her at (502) 716-1660.

