Landmark Building to become boutique hotel

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The new owners of the Landmark Building plan to transform it into an upscale hotel.

The building's new owners, Global X Tax Asset Solutions, said that they are developing the existing building at Third and Liberty Streets into a hotel. The Landmark Building is the company's first major acquisition in Louisville.

Global X said that their goal is to transform the current office space into an upscale 120 plus room hotel with a mix of dining, entertainment, and retail venues. Company officials said they hope the Landmark Building will become a hotel destination for convention visitors and tourists.

Global X has not confirmed a purchase price.

Global X said they are still in the planning and design stage of the project. A time frame for completion has not been announced.

