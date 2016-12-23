Metro Public Works offers curbside Christmas tree pickup

Curbside pickup is available for those in the Urban Services District, the old City of Louisville boundaries. (Source: Pam Lane)

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WAVE) – Metro Public Works will offer curbside pickup of Christmas trees after the holiday.

Starting Tuesday, December 27th, residents with city curbside yard waste pickup can set Christmas trees and greenery out on their regular collection day. Metro Public Works said trees must not be in plastic bags and all decorations must be removed.

Drop-off sites will also be available for all Louisville and Jefferson County residents at three locations. Two of the three sites will recycle trees into mulch that will be offered back to residents. Those wishing to receive mulch must bring a container in which to carry it. Metro Public Works said the mulch performs particularly well for acid-loving plants such as azaleas and rhododendrons.

Trees picked up from curbside will also be recycled but not offered as mulch.

Metro Public Works said residents that normally are serviced by private waste haulers should check with those companies to see whether and when tree pickup is available.

Christmas tree vendors may recycle their unsold trees on Tuesday, December 27th only, and only at the Hubbard’s Lane site.



DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

+ East District Recycling Center - 595 N. Hubbards Lane

+ Southwest Government Center - 7219 Dixie Highway

+ Waste Reduction Center - 636 Meriwether Avenue (Tree drop-off only. Mulch is not available at this location.)

DATES:

December 27th to 30th and January 3rd at Hubbards Lane and Dixie Hwy sites

Through January 14th at Waste Reduction Center

TIME:

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

