Sounds of the Season airs Dec. 24 & 25 on WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nothing gets people in the holiday spirit like great seasonal music. So, WAVE 3 News is happy to bring you Sounds of the Season again this year.
We will be broadcasting several shows on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day featuring performances by local musicians and school choirs.
We hope you will enjoy these programs as much as we have enjoyed producing them for you.
>> Sounds of the Season preview: Dave and Allie Moisan
The complete schedule of shows and list of performers are listed below.
CHRISTMAS EVE
1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
CHRISTMAS DAY
2 a.m. - 4 a.m.
5 a.m. - 8 a.m.
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
12 Noon - 2:30 p.m.
PERFORMERS
Dave and Allie Moisan
Brandy Crable
Kori Black
Annie Robinson
Guy Lee
Iliana Eve
Nancy Stivers
Louisville Youth Choir
Sacred Heart Madrigals
Sacred Heart Model School
Sacred Heart Harp & Flute Ensemble
Christian Academy of Indiana High School Choir
Christian Academy of Indiana High School Show Choir
Christian Academy of Indiana Elementary Hand Chime Choir
Christian Academy of Louisville Signing Club
Christian Academy of Louisville Rock Creek
Shelby County Community Children's Choir
Lincoln Performing Arts School Chorus
