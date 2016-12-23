Sounds of the Season airs Dec. 24 & 25 on WAVE 3 News

Brandy Crable performs holiday favorites on "Sounds of the Season." (Source: Amber Powell/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nothing gets people in the holiday spirit like great seasonal music. So, WAVE 3 News is happy to bring you Sounds of the Season again this year.

We will be broadcasting several shows on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day featuring performances by local musicians and school choirs.

We hope you will enjoy these programs as much as we have enjoyed producing them for you.

The complete schedule of shows and list of performers are listed below.

CHRISTMAS EVE

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

CHRISTMAS DAY

2 a.m. - 4 a.m.

5 a.m. - 8 a.m.

9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 Noon - 2:30 p.m.

PERFORMERS

Dave and Allie Moisan

Brandy Crable

Kori Black

Annie Robinson

Guy Lee

Iliana Eve

Nancy Stivers

Louisville Youth Choir

Sacred Heart Madrigals

Sacred Heart Model School

Sacred Heart Harp & Flute Ensemble

Christian Academy of Indiana High School Choir

Christian Academy of Indiana High School Show Choir

Christian Academy of Indiana Elementary Hand Chime Choir

Christian Academy of Louisville Signing Club

Christian Academy of Louisville Rock Creek

Shelby County Community Children's Choir

Lincoln Performing Arts School Chorus

