State of emergency declared in Montgomery County

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A state of emergency has been declared in Montgomery County, Kentucky.

Governor Matt Bevin issues the declaration after extremely high levels of arsenic were discovered in the area.

Officials suspect the arsenic originated from the Southern Wood Treatment Company.

According to a release from Emergency Management Director Wesley Delk, the emergency declaration is a formality that allows additional funding and resources to be used for the response and recovery. At this time, the National Guard has not been requested for this incident and there is no increased risk at the incident scene or in the surrounding area.

Field testing discovered extremely high levels of arsenic within the proximity of several residential properties, children's play areas and an above-ground swimming pool.

The Energy and Environmental Cabinet declared an environmental emergency to conduct remediation designed to prevent citizens from being exposed.

