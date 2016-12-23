Sexton Smith sworn into Louisville Metro Council

Barbara Sexton-Smith was sworn in on Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of Louisville Metro Council's newest members has been sworn in.

Barbara Sexton Smith, a Democrat that represents District 4, was sworn into office on Friday outside of Sweet Peaches.

District 4 includes Russell, Smoketown, Shelby Park and parts of Portland neighborhoods.

"I think if we can spread a little bit of love a long way, we can go a long way in reducing the violent crime that's in our community," said Sexton Smith.

Before running for Metro Council, Sexton Smith was the CEO of Fund for the Arts.

Sexton Smith has replaced David Tandy who did not seek re-election.

