Rev. Gerome Sutton, Sweet Peaches hold annual Christmas dinner donation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Reverend Gerome Sutton's think tank and Sweet Peaches partnered up to hand out Christmas dinners on Friday.

Distribution started at 2 p.m., and there was a line out the door. Organizers say this is just one way to show the neighborhood is more than just violence.

"We want to show that there is love and that there is to the Russell neighborhood than violence," Pamela Haines of Sweet Peaches said. "There's a way that we can stop the violence, put down the guns just with love!"

This is the 20th year of this Christmas dinner donation.

