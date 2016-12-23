Local shopping centers offering extended holiday hours

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many area malls are extending their hours as the holiday shopping season nears an end.

Both Mall St. Matthews and Oxmoor Center will stay open an hour later Friday night, both will be open until 10 p.m.

Jefferson Mall also adding extra shopping hours they opened an hour early at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 9.

All area Kohl's are open 24 hours until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

